from 27.04.2026 00:00 to 01.05.2026 00:00
Global Housebook Congress 2026 — International Real Estate Congress

Global Housebook Congress 2026 is the first international real estate congress in Northern Cyprus supported by the government.

Congress mission

  • Building strong international partnerships
  • Sharing practical experience
  • Increasing investment attractiveness of the region
  • Uniting industry leaders under the Housebook brand


Who should attend

  • Real estate agents
  • Developers
  • Investors
  • Agency owners
  • Market professionals worldwide


What participants get:


Global partnerships

  • Direct contacts with developers
  • International deals
  • Access to new markets


Practical experience exchange

  • Workshops:
  • lead generation
  • CRM
  • marketing
  • Cases with ROI 300%+


Northern Cyprus showcase

  • Exclusive property tours
  • Investment panels
  • Tax benefits — 0%
  • Price growth up to 30%


VIP networking

  • Gala dinners
  • Coffee breaks
  • Deal rooms
  • 5 days of high-level networking

Strategic support

  • Government support
  • Industry associations
  • Global leadership under the Housebook brand


