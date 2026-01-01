from 27.04.2026 00:00 to 01.05.2026 00:00
Offline
https://forms.amocrm.ru/rcwwttd
Global Housebook Congress 2026 — International Real Estate Congress
Global Housebook Congress 2026 is the first international real estate congress in Northern Cyprus supported by the government.
Congress mission
- Building strong international partnerships
- Sharing practical experience
- Increasing investment attractiveness of the region
- Uniting industry leaders under the Housebook brand
Who should attend
- Real estate agents
- Developers
- Investors
- Agency owners
- Market professionals worldwide
What participants get:
Global partnerships
- Direct contacts with developers
- International deals
- Access to new markets
Practical experience exchange
- Workshops:
- lead generation
- CRM
- marketing
- Cases with ROI 300%+
Northern Cyprus showcase
- Exclusive property tours
- Investment panels
- Tax benefits — 0%
- Price growth up to 30%
VIP networking
- Gala dinners
- Coffee breaks
- Deal rooms
- 5 days of high-level networking
Strategic support
- Government support
- Industry associations
- Global leadership under the Housebook brand