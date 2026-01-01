HOUSEBOOK CAMP Northern Cyprus: Real Estate, Investment and Island Discovery

HOUSEBOOK CAMP Northern Cyprus

HOUSEBOOK CAMP Northern Cyprus will take place from 6 to 9 October 2026.

The four-day broker tour combines real estate, investment and business activities with an introduction to the island's key regions, infrastructure and resort lifestyle.

Participants will visit construction sites and showrooms, meet leading developers, explore different property segments and gain a practical understanding of investment opportunities in Northern Cyprus.

Who Should Attend

private investors;

buyers looking for property for personal use;

people who are still choosing an international real estate market;

real estate brokers and agents.

What Participants Will Get

Participants will receive full support throughout the tour, accommodation for three nights, access to leading developers, property selection based on individual goals and budgets, an overview of the real estate market and investment opportunities, and a comprehensive introduction to the island's infrastructure and lifestyle.

Program

Day 1 — Famagusta and Iskele: arrival, accommodation, introduction to Iskele and Famagusta, beaches, infrastructure and resort lifestyle.

Day 2 — Real Estate and Investment: market overview, different property segments, construction sites, showrooms, meetings with developers, investment liquidity and transaction procedures.

Day 3 — Northern Coast: promising locations, new developments, apartments, villas, land plots, financial opportunities and banking infrastructure.

Day 4 — Resort Lifestyle: restaurants, walking areas, beach clubs, free time, informal networking and Q&A.

Participation Fee

Participation starts from RUB 10,000. The price may increase gradually as the tour date approaches.





Accommodation

Three nights of accommodation at Riverside Life Residence are provided as part of the program. Breakfast is not included.

Not Included

Airport transfers, meals and personal entertainment expenses are not included.







