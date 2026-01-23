Catalog
from 12.03.2026 09:00 to 12.03.2026 10:00
Online

Real Estate Sales: Crisis Management in the Modern Political Landscape.

Attention! The webinar is being held in Russian Language.

How to Retain Clients and Explore New Real Estate Markets in Safe Locations. A Case Study of Northern Cyprus!

Speaker: Alla Gurbuz, Representative of Housebook Northern Cyprus


What We Will Discuss:

• Investing in real estate during a crisis economy in the real estate market

• Crisis marketing and the attractiveness of investments in life safety

• A golden opportunity for real estate sales considering the new realities of the global economy

• Pricing policy for investments during a crisis and its formation according to island standards: crisis currency. Stabilization of the real estate market in the medium term (1-3 years)

• Key trends in real estate sales in a crisis economy based on global standards and marketing: safe locations and justified risks

