from 15.01.2026 09:00 to 15.01.2026 10:00
OnlineFinished
Portraits of clients choosing long-term living in their own villa in Phuket
What we will discuss:
• Who buys villas in Thailand?
• How do goals and requirements differ?
• Which villas suit each goal?
• Budgets and economics
• Legal matters and visas in simple terms
• The final selection model
The speaker of the webinar is Nikolai Kabargin, representative of Housebook in Thailand.
Don't miss the opportunity to gain valuable information and ask your questions!