Catalog
EN
$
UAE
+971 (4) 412-5007
HomeBlogEvent CalendarPortraits of clients choosing long-term living in their own villa in Phuket
from 15.01.2026 09:00 to 15.01.2026 10:00
OnlineFinished

Portraits of clients choosing long-term living in their own villa in Phuket

Portraits of clients choosing long-term living in their own villa in Phuket

What we will discuss:


• Who buys villas in Thailand?

• How do goals and requirements differ?

• Which villas suit each goal?

• Budgets and economics

• Legal matters and visas in simple terms

• The final selection model


The speaker of the webinar is Nikolai Kabargin, representative of Housebook in Thailand. 


Don't miss the opportunity to gain valuable information and ask your questions!

Catalog