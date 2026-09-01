Housebook Knowledge Base: Housebook 2.0 Referral System and International Real Estate Webinars

Housebook Knowledge Base — September 24

A new Housebook Knowledge Base session dedicated to international real estate will take place on September 24.

The program will begin with a presentation of the Housebook 2.0 referral system and the launch of sales for the Housebook broker tour in Dubai. This will be followed by dedicated sessions on Northern Cyprus, Panama, Azerbaijan, Turkey and Georgia.

Schedule — September 24

10:00–10:30 — Housebook 2.0 Referral System / Dubai Broker Tour Sales Launch

An introduction to the Housebook 2.0 referral system and the launch of sales for the Housebook broker tour in Dubai.

10:35–11:05 — Northern Cyprus

Country webinar dedicated to Northern Cyprus.

11:10–11:40 — Panama

Country webinar dedicated to Panama.

11:45–12:15 — Azerbaijan

Country webinar dedicated to Azerbaijan.

12:20–12:50 — Turkey

Country webinar dedicated to Turkey.

12:55–13:10 — Georgia

Country webinar dedicated to Georgia.

Who Should Attend

real estate agents;

brokers;

international real estate professionals;

Housebook partners;

professionals working with international property markets;

specialists interested in Housebook tools and international real estate.

What Participants Will Get

Participants will learn about the Housebook 2.0 referral system, receive information about the Dubai broker tour sales launch and attend dedicated sessions covering five international real estate markets.

Why Attend

The session combines a practical Housebook platform update with market-focused webinars, allowing participants to expand their knowledge of several international destinations within one program.







