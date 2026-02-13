from 05.05.2026 09:00 to 05.05.2026 10:00
OnlineРусский
How Agents Can Earn from Thai Real Estate. Phuket and Pattaya Without an Office and Flights
Attention! The webinar is being held in Russian Language.
What we will discuss:
• What are the commissions and earnings in the Thai real estate market?
• How to establish connections with local partners and Housebook?
• What mistakes kill your earnings?
• Where to start if you already have a client base but lack systematic sales?
Speaker: Viktor Garmashev, Housebook Representative in Thailand
Don’t miss the chance to learn all the secrets of successful work in the Thai real estate market!
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