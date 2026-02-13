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HomeBlogEvents CalendarHow Agents Can Earn from Thai Real Estate. Phuket and Pattaya Without an Office and Flights
from 05.05.2026 09:00 to 05.05.2026 10:00
OnlineРусский

How Agents Can Earn from Thai Real Estate. Phuket and Pattaya Without an Office and Flights

How Agents Can Earn from Thai Real Estate. Phuket and Pattaya Without an Office and Flights

Attention! The webinar is being held in Russian Language.

What we will discuss:

• What are the commissions and earnings in the Thai real estate market?

• How to establish connections with local partners and Housebook?

• What mistakes kill your earnings?

• Where to start if you already have a client base but lack systematic sales?


Speaker: Viktor Garmashev, Housebook Representative in Thailand


Don’t miss the chance to learn all the secrets of successful work in the Thai real estate market!

Register for the event

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