How Agents Can Earn from Thai Real Estate. Phuket and Pattaya Without an Office and Flights

Attention! The webinar is being held in Russian Language.

What we will discuss:

• What are the commissions and earnings in the Thai real estate market?

• How to establish connections with local partners and Housebook?

• What mistakes kill your earnings?

• Where to start if you already have a client base but lack systematic sales?





Speaker: Viktor Garmashev, Housebook Representative in Thailand





Don’t miss the chance to learn all the secrets of successful work in the Thai real estate market!