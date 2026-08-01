from 11.08.2026 10:00 to 11.08.2026 11:00
OnlineРусский
Sea Breeze Resort City: New Projects, Events and Market Dynamics in 2026
Sea Breeze Resort City
Join our webinar dedicated to the development of Sea Breeze, its new projects and key events in 2026.
We will discuss how the resort city is evolving, review events that have already taken place and those planned for the future, and introduce new property projects entering the market. Special attention will be given to price and sales dynamics in 2026.
Topics
- the concept and development of Sea Breeze Resort City;
- events held at Sea Breeze in 2026;
- upcoming events and future development plans;
- new project sales launches;
- current real estate opportunities;
- property price dynamics in 2026;
- sales trends and results;
- opportunities for buyers, investors and agents;
- live Q&A session.
Who Should Attend
- investors;
- property buyers;
- real estate agents and brokers;
- Housebook partners;
- anyone following the development of Sea Breeze;
- clients considering Azerbaijan real estate for investment, residence or leisure.
Why Attend
The webinar will provide an up-to-date overview of Sea Breeze, introduce new projects at the start of sales and explain how property prices and buyer demand are changing in 2026.
Participants will gain a clearer understanding of the resort city’s current opportunities and identify offers relevant to their investment or property purchase goals.