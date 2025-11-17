Real Estate in Chile: Advantages and Investment Strategies

About the company: https://taplink.cc/housebook.b2b





﻿Webinar on advantages of investing in Chilean real estate — the country ranking #1 globally for real property price growth over 15 years (111% adjusted for inflation). Detailed analysis of tax benefits: zero profit tax when holding 1+ year, zero rental income tax up to 280 m² total area, $150 registration fee. Inflation protection via UF digital unit (5% annual growth). Two investment strategies: ready properties from $85,000 with 15-22% annual rental ROI, and under-construction properties with 10-20% down payment from $20,000 enabling assignment with up to 50% annual returns. Locations Santiago and Viña del Mar, prices $3-5k per m² with finished interiors. Legal guarantees against non-completion, full ownership for foreigners, remote purchase. 2-year residence permit with rental property ownership.