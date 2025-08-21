Chile: real estate for life and investments

In this webinar, we will learn about the advantages of purchasing property in this amazing country, consider investment options and location choices, as well as key strategies for successful investment.





The speaker, Anna Mikushina, an expert at Chile Home (Housebook's partner in Chile), will introduce you to the Chilean real estate market and explain why you should consider this country as a place to live and invest:





Advantages of real estate in Chile; Purchase options; Choosing a location; Investment strategies; Practical recommendations.





Attention! The webinar is being held in Russian language, but you can watch it with English subtitles.