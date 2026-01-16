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HomeBlogWebinarsIstanbul — the center of life and investment in Turkey
Date: 16.01.2026

Istanbul — the center of life and investment in Turkey

  1. DAP YAPI

    DAP YAPI

    Established in November 2003 in Istanbul, DAP Yapı (DAP Gayrimenkul Geliştirme A.Ş.) has become a leading Turkish construction and real estate development company renowned for its distinctive architectural designs and luxury residential, commercial, and mixed-use projects.

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  1. Taşyapı Şişli
    Taşyapı Şişli
    Türkiye, Istanbul, Sisli, Darulaceze Avenue, 1
    Object typeResidential
    Completion dateQ1 2029
    Developer
    Total areafrom 88 m² to 240 m²
    Down Payment20%
    from 195 779 $from 2 225 $/m²
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  1. Bahçelievler
    Istanbul

    Bahçelievler

    Bahçelievler is a bustling, well-established Istanbul district known for its modern urban planning.

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