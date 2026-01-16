Istanbul — the center of life and investment in Turkey

About the company: https://taplink.cc/housebook.b2b
Established in November 2003 in Istanbul, DAP Yapı (DAP Gayrimenkul Geliştirme A.Ş.) has become a leading Turkish construction and real estate development company renowned for its distinctive architectural designs and luxury residential, commercial, and mixed-use projects.
Bahçelievler is a bustling, well-established Istanbul district known for its modern urban planning.
Beşiktaş is a scenic and historic Istanbul district on the Bosphorus, known for its academic heart and relaxed urban atmosphere.
Sarıyer is a prestigious and picturesque Istanbul district on the European side of the Bosphorus.
Ataşehir: A dynamic, rapidly developing district on Istanbul's Asian side, known as a prestigious residential hub.
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