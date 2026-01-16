Date: 16.01.2026
Webinar: Change and Live — Thailand
The “Change and Live” program by Samolet Plus allows you to exchange your Russian apartment for new property in Phuket with a developer guarantee and full legal support.
Program terms:
- Business-class new developments in Phuket
- A transparent exchange procedure without risks
- A reliable developer with a proven reputation
- Professional legal support at all stages
Learn the details at the webinar and receive a personalized consultation on the exchange program
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