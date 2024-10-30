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HomeBlogWebinarsHow to start working with the international real estate
Date: 30.10.2024

How to start working with the international real estate

This video walks through the essential steps to enter the international real estate market focusing on thailand. it covers how to research demand and identify high-potential locations. it explains the legal and tax considerations when dealing with foreign property. it demonstrates strategies for finding and collaborating with local partners and brokers. the video concludes with best-practice recommendations for building a successful real estate business in Thailand.

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