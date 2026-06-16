Entering the foreign property market was long considered the domain of a narrow circle of specialized agencies. Today's macroeconomic realities, clients' growing need for asset diversification, and the digitalization of aggregator platforms have fundamentally reshaped that paradigm. Selling resort properties abroad is now becoming a standard, highly profitable tool for local brokers.

The key driver behind integrating regional specialists into this global context is the format of intensive on-site programs — broker tours. Practice shows that direct, in-person immersion in a location can trigger a chain of deals before the trip even ends. The next major gathering for the professional community this season is a large-scale business camp in Georgia, scheduled for July 3–5.





A Global Shift: Overcoming Mental Barriers

For most local realtors, the main obstacle to entering the international market remains psychological — the belief that successful cross-border sales require flawless knowledge of foreign legislation, languages, and regional nuances. Analysts at industry platforms emphasize that a basic understanding of market mechanics and client needs is enough to get started. Every agent's network includes people who view buying property outside their home region as a way to preserve capital. Statistically, at least two out of every ten potential clients have the financial capacity to invest in liquid foreign assets. Moreover, modern AI advisors and automated booking ecosystems can calculate investment returns and account for local taxes in real time, taking the routine workload off the agent's shoulders.

The effectiveness of these on-site events is backed by numbers. A year ago, Housebook Camp Georgia in Batumi brought together more than 400 specialists from various countries and resulted in 24 direct deals closed within an extremely short timeframe. Subsequent trips to the UAE, Thailand, Indonesia (Bali), and Azerbaijan confirmed the trend: brokers return from these trips with ready-made content, expert standing in the eyes of their clients, and a pool of qualified leads.





Georgia's Investment Landscape: Potential and Hidden Risks

Georgia was chosen as the key destination for the summer business intensive due to how accessible and understandable this market is for CIS citizens. Among the location's clear advantages: No language barrier and a similar mentality Direct flight connections A simplified process for opening bank accounts for non-residents A mild tax climate (zero annual property tax, no resale tax after 24 months of ownership)

However, Georgia's real estate market has its own specifics tied to elevated risk. The main one is the absence of an escrow account system — a mechanism that, in Russia, legally protects shareholders' funds. In Georgia, investors transfer funds directly to the developer, which creates the risk of stalled construction among unreliable or smaller-scale developers.

This is precisely why the key rule for safe investing in this region is the careful selection of properties backed by proven institutional capital and an impeccable reputation. A prime example of this approach is the resort complex in the village of Chakvi, chosen as the base location for the July broker tour. The project, 75% owned by an Austrian construction company, already has a large completed and operational phase, which fully eliminates infrastructure risk for buyers.





A Model for Year-Round Profitability: The Chakvi Resort

The main challenge facing most coastal properties is pronounced seasonality. During the summer months, occupancy of quality housing along the Black Sea coast reaches 100%, but tourist flow traditionally weakens in winter. To overcome this, premium-segment developers are investing in year-round balneological and wellness infrastructure. The large-scale resort complex in Chakvi (a 20-minute drive from central Batumi) occupies 10 hectares of protected pedestrian territory on the first coastline and plans to expand by an equivalent area. Beyond beaches, pools, and restaurants, the project's key anchor is a large operating spa centre at the hotel, along with an advanced medical-rehabilitation complex currently under construction. Access to qualified medical care and year-round thermal zones ensures a steady flow of tenants 365 days a year.





Key Apartment Specifications:

Entry threshold: from $100,000 (approximately 7.1 million rubles at the current exchange rate). For this amount, buyers receive a fully renovated, turnkey studio complete with appliances and furniture.

Ownership formats: hotel rooms for passive rental income managed by a professional operator, as well as apartments for permanent residence, villas, and townhouses.

Financial instruments: interest-free installment plans from the developer, access to standard mortgages for foreign nationals (including Russian citizens), and alternative developer-subsidized financing programs at roughly 6% per annum in cases where commercial banks decline the application.





Structure of the Business Intensive: Program and Commercial Perks

The July 3–5 broker tour program seamlessly combines an educational component, site visits, and networking.

July 3 (Arrival Day): Participant arrival and check-in at the complex's five-star apart-hotel. Organizers stress the importance of the "live the product" concept: to successfully sell a premium resort, a broker must personally experience the level of European-standard service, finish quality, and spatial ergonomics.

Participant arrival and check-in at the complex's five-star apart-hotel. Organizers stress the importance of the "live the product" concept: to successfully sell a premium resort, a broker must personally experience the level of European-standard service, finish quality, and spatial ergonomics. July 4 (Business Program): A morning business forum covering the legal and financial aspects of transactions in Georgia, cross-border transfer strategies, and investment models. In the afternoon, a detailed tour of the complex's completed and under-construction properties. The day concludes with a closed gala dinner for professional networking.

A morning business forum covering the legal and financial aspects of transactions in Georgia, cross-border transfer strategies, and investment models. In the afternoon, a detailed tour of the complex's completed and under-construction properties. The day concludes with a closed gala dinner for professional networking. July 5 (Excursion Block): A tour of the region's landmark locations, offering insight into the tourism potential around Batumi, or alternative on-site masterclasses. Participants who wish may extend their hotel stay at the developer's special corporate rates for a full summer vacation.





Commercial Terms for Participants

As the organizers' goal is to expand the partner network and drive sales volume, the event is structured on a non-commercial basis. Accommodation costs at the five-star hotel (standard room rate from $120/night), meals included in the program, and excursion services are covered by the organizers and developer sponsorship. Participants pay only a targeted registration fee, which for early booking (using promo code HouseBook2026) is 10,000 rubles, rising in stages closer to the departure date up to 30,000 rubles. Flights (approximately 35,000 rubles from Moscow to Batumi) and local transfers are paid individually by participants. The main commercial privilege for brokers attending the camp is the payment of 100% commission directly from the developer through the aggregator platform (bypassing the usual revenue split with local managers). The direct agent commission rate is 8% of the transaction value, with the platform fully handling legal support, client registration in the CRM system, and payout oversight. Properties can be booked and sold both during the tour and remotely, using photo and video content created during the trip.





Join the chat where we share all the details of the upcoming trip to Georgia: https://t.me/+Y2_WRAVgH-FjNWE6

Buy a ticket: https://course.housebook.ae/bilet-georgia-2026?type=standard

Promo code: Housebook2026