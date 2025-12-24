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HomeBlogWebinarsThe most floral developer of the TRNC (Northern Cyprus)
Date: 24.12.2025

The most floral developer of the TRNC (Northern Cyprus)

Overview of a leading TRNC (Northern Cyprus) developer: 10 residential complexes (Maldives, Mykonos, Bahamas, etc.), 7 Property North Cyprus Awards, premium ESNT region. Features include construction up to 2 floors, 35% of land allocated for development, and access to the infrastructure of all complexes. The company is part of the Califoran Trading Limited holding (restaurants, catering, telecommunications). Investment prospects, landscape design, the management company, and the speaker’s personal experience of 11 years on the island are discussed.

About the company:

https://taplink.cc/housebook.b2b



  1. Cyprus Construction

    Cyprus Construction

    A developer specializing in high-quality real estate at competitive prices, known for its individual approach to every client.

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  1. Phuket Health & Wellness Resort
    Phuket Health & Wellness Resort
    TRNC, Famagusta District, Yali
    Object typeResidential
    Completion dateQ1 2027
    Developer
    Total areafrom 35 m² to 279 m²
    Down Payment545 $
    from 36 760 $from 1 050 $/m²
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