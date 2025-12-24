The most floral developer of the TRNC (Northern Cyprus)

Overview of a leading TRNC (Northern Cyprus) developer: 10 residential complexes (Maldives, Mykonos, Bahamas, etc.), 7 Property North Cyprus Awards, premium ESNT region. Features include construction up to 2 floors, 35% of land allocated for development, and access to the infrastructure of all complexes. The company is part of the Califoran Trading Limited holding (restaurants, catering, telecommunications). Investment prospects, landscape design, the management company, and the speaker’s personal experience of 11 years on the island are discussed.

About the company:

https://taplink.cc/housebook.b2b







