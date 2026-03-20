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Date: 20.03.2026

Legal risks when purchasing property in Bali

Bali real estate: legal risks and investment potential

The Bali real estate market attracts foreign investors with high rental yields and a stable tourist flow. However, behind the attractive figures lie legal specifics, lack of knowledge of which may result in additional expenses.


Due diligence and documentation

The first step is to verify the developer: наличие a PBG building permit, company registration, and management licenses. In parallel, it is necessary to check the zoning of the land plot using public maps — the color of the plot determines the legality of commercial rental. The sale and purchase agreement must include timelines, penalties, and a transparent yield calculation mechanism — without this, the investor is deprived of real protection tools.


Ownership legal structure

Foreign individuals cannot own real estate on a freehold basis directly — leasehold or ownership through a PMA company is used. Extension of the leasehold after the expiration of the term is not automatic: it is subject to negotiation with the landowner. Property management in Bali is typically entrusted to companies established by the developer, which ensures a unified service standard.

Projects by Loyo Development
  1. Melasti Dream Residence
    Melasti Dream Residence
    Indonesia, Bali, Badung Regency, South Kuta District, Puri Gading
    Object typeResidential
    Completion dateQ2 2026
    Developer
    Total areafrom 82 m² to 82 m²
    Down Payment30%
    from 87 134 $from 1 062 $/m²
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  1. Kuta
    Bali

    Kuta

    A beach and resort area in the south of Bali, Indonesia. One of the first areas of Bali to attract tourists. Known for its lively atmosphere, vibrant nightlife, and ideal surfing conditions in the Indian Ocean. You can rent a board and find a coach right on the beach.

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