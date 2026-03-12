How not to lose a client and new real estate markets

Real estate investments: stability, security, and a family-oriented format





The webinar is dedicated to investment opportunities in the real estate market of the TRNC. We will discuss the stability of the region, construction quality, and the prospects for long-term investments. The speaker will talk about security in the region, legal nuances, capital preservation, and everyday life in conditions of global instability.

We will discuss that the TRNC develops relatively autonomously; it is not subject to international sanctions or financial restrictions. The region is not involved in geopolitical conflicts, which makes the north of the island a stable and predictable market.

One of the key ideas of the webinar is investing with a focus on long-term family stability. Purchasing real estate is considered not only as a financial asset, but also as a way to ensure a safe environment for future generations.





The market is characterized by a limited supply of land, which restrains excessive construction and the formation of speculative bubbles. Construction projects undergo architectural and technical control, which helps maintain the quality of properties and adherence to deadlines.

The average cost of real estate on the coast is about 2,500 dollars per square meter, which remains a competitive price considering the level of finishing and infrastructure.

The most common housing formats are 1+1 and 2+1 apartments, which usually include fully equipped bathrooms, built-in kitchens, laminate flooring, and a “Smart Home” system.





Developer companies such as Panah Construction focus on durability and engineering solutions. Materials that provide good thermal and moisture insulation are used in construction, for example hollow red brick.

The webinar examines the legal and tax aspects of property ownership in the TRNC. We will carefully review the profitability structure, how management companies operate, and the process of infrastructure development on the island.