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HomeBlogWebinarsTurkey — Topic 1. The Market and the Country's Characteristics
Date: 11.09.2026
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Turkey — Topic 1. The Market and the Country's Characteristics

Organizational Structure and Support

  • Project Management: Sales and client operations in Turkey are managed directly by Vera (Housebook Representative for Turkey).
  • On-Ground Support: Full assistance for partners and buyers: tailored property selection (residence vs. investment), money transfer support, bank account opening, and legal transaction management.


Key Advantages of Turkey for Agents and Buyers

  • Low Entry Threshold:
  • Entry-level prices start from €48,000 in emerging markets like Mersin.
  • In Alanya, entry points start from €70,000 (resale) and €100,000 (new developments).
  • Legalization Programs (Residency & Citizenship):
  • Property-Based Residency (TAPU Residency): Available for properties with a declared Tapu value of $200,000+. Covers the owner, spouse, and minor children.
  • Citizenship by Investment: Granted for real estate investments starting at $400,000 (with a 3-year holding requirement). Covers the entire family and allows parents to obtain residency.
  • Tax Incentives: New Turkish citizens running overseas businesses enjoy foreign income tax holidays for up to 20 years.
  • Financial Terms and Payment Plans:
  • Interest-free developer installment plans throughout the construction period.
  • Flexible post-completion payment plans available on selected completed projects.
  • Comfortable Environment:
  • Established Russian- and English-speaking infrastructure (international schools, bilingual medical and banking staff).
  • Mediterranean climate (over 300 sunny days per year).


Market Analytics, Pricing, and Yields

  • Average Ticket Price (Alanya): €120,000 – €130,000.
  • Market Dynamics: Prices have stabilized and returned to growth as developers phase out aggressive discount promotions.
  • Rental Income: Driven by an extended holiday season (March to November). The 1+1 layout represents the most liquid rental asset.


Market Terminology and Glossary

  • Apartments: The official legal status for residential real estate in Turkey (unlike commercial-only restrictions in some countries, these are full residential properties with registration rights).
  • Tapu: The sole legal title deed proving full ownership of land and property, registered with state land registries and verifiable online.
  • Aidat: A monthly maintenance fee paid by homeowners for complex infrastructure (pools, gyms, security, landscaping).
  • 1+1, 2+1, 3+1 Layouts: Indicates bedroom count + living rooms (e.g., 2+1 = two bedrooms and one living room/kitchen).
  • Penthouse: Duplex unit on top floors featuring private roof terraces.
  • Duplex: Two-story apartment located on ground floors (with private gardens/pools) or top floors (with terraces).


Primary Locations (Alanya & Mersin)

  • Mahmutlar (Alanya): Most developed expat hub with extensive infrastructure and a wide range of affordable resale options.
  • Cleopatra (Alanya Center): Prime tourist hotspot featuring the famous beach, offering maximum short-term rental demand.
  • Oba (Alanya): Low-rise administrative center with top international schools, ideal for family living.
  • Kargicak (Alanya): Luxury neighborhood dominated by high-end villas and low-rise residences (1+1 starting at €120,000).
  • Kestel & Tosmur (Alanya): Quiet residential districts. Kestel hosts a major university, generating steady student rental demand.
  • Mersin: Rapidly growing coastal region offering the lowest market entry point (from €48,000).


Client Objection Handling

  • "High legal risk and unfamiliar legislation":
  • Property acquisition is strictly state-regulated; Title Deeds (Tapu) are issued by government registries and transparently checked online.
  • Developers must undergo state accreditation prior to sales launch.
  • "Unexpected hidden transaction costs":
  • The primary purchase tax is fixed at 4% of the property valuation.
  • Transaction closing expenses (translations, legal fees, account setups) average around €3,000. Property appraisal reports are only mandatory for residency or citizenship applications.


  1. Sunray 1
    Sunray 1
    Türkiye, Antalya, Alanya District, Demirtas Neighborhood, Mustafa Akin Street, 8
    Object typeResidential
    Completion dateQ4 2028
    Developer
    Total areafrom 45 m² to 166 m²
    Down Payment100%
    from 21 781 $from 390 $/m²
Item 1 of 3
  1. Mahmutlar
    Antalya

    Mahmutlar

    Mahmutlar is a lively neighborhood in Alanya, located on the Mediterranean coast.

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