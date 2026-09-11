Turkey — Topic 1. The Market and the Country's Characteristics

Mahmutlar is a lively neighborhood in Alanya, located on the Mediterranean coast.
Kargıcak is a picturesque and tranquil district on the eastern side of Alanya.
Kestel is a rapidly developing, low-rise district east of Alanya, offering a tranquil lifestyle with abundant green spaces.
How to close a deal during a broker tour
Stamn One investment project: returns, location, payment plan
Overview of the promising object in the City of Arabia district
Digest of the new residential buildings in Dubai
Talking about upcoming residential buildings
The fastest‑growing segment of commercial real estate in the UAE
Advantages and disadvantages for realtor and buyer
and other aspects in a webinar by Housebook | UAE
Webinar on financial transfers by Housebook