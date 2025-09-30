Phuket – the island of millionaires or the new Dubai

We invite you to a webinar where we will discuss the future of Phuket.





Speaker: Victor Garmashov, Head of Sales at Housebook Thailand





At the webinar, you will learn:

What will life be like in Phuket in 5 years — will it become a paradise club for millionaires or the new global capital of investment?

How will housing prices change and who is already profiting from the market growth today?

Where will new elite areas appear on the island and where will the ‘second Dubai’ emerge?

Why are 2025–2027 the ‘last cheap entry’ into the market?

What global trends will make Phuket a top location for living and investing?

Get a visionary forecast for 2030 and stay one step ahead of the rest!





Attention! The webinar is being held in Russian language, but you can watch it with English subtitles.