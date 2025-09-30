Date: 30.09.2025
Phuket – the island of millionaires or the new Dubai
We invite you to a webinar where we will discuss the future of Phuket.
- Speaker: Victor Garmashov, Head of Sales at Housebook Thailand
At the webinar, you will learn:
- What will life be like in Phuket in 5 years — will it become a paradise club for millionaires or the new global capital of investment?
- How will housing prices change and who is already profiting from the market growth today?
- Where will new elite areas appear on the island and where will the ‘second Dubai’ emerge?
- Why are 2025–2027 the ‘last cheap entry’ into the market?
- What global trends will make Phuket a top location for living and investing?
- Get a visionary forecast for 2030 and stay one step ahead of the rest!
Attention! The webinar is being held in Russian language, but you can watch it with English subtitles.
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