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Date: 16.01.2026

Saudi Arabia

About the company:

https://taplink.cc/housebook.b2b

  1. Osus eye
    Osus eye
    Saudi Arabia, Riyadh, Al Nada District, RADA2368
    Object typeResidential
    Completion dateQ3 2028
    Developer
    Total areafrom 80 m² to 280 m²
    Down Payment5%
    from 367 597 $from 2 820 $/m²
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