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HomeBlogWebinarsRadisson Next Point Phuket: Evolution of income-generating real estate
Date: 23.01.2026

Radisson Next Point Phuket: Evolution of income-generating real estate

The Radisson Next Point hotel residence project in Phuket is presented. Key distinctions between hotel residences and standard properties are analyzed, along with the role of the international Radisson management brand with over 100 years of experience and occupancy rates above 80%. The presentation covers the Rawai area, long-term growth strategy, the 80/20 financial model, projected returns, leasehold and freehold ownership formats, project infrastructure, and the advantages for investors seeking stable income.


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  1. Next Point Condominium
    Next Point Condominium
    Thailand, Mueang Phuket, Rawai, Soi Saturday, 136/275-276
    Object typeResidential
    Completion dateQ4 2028
    Developer
    Total areafrom 35 m² to 149 m²
    Down Payment27 229 $
    from 1 095 983 $from 25 323 $/m²
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  1. Rawai
    Phuket

    Rawai

    Rawai is the soul of southern Phuket. A paradise for those who appreciate unhurried, authentic island life. This area immerses you in a unique atmosphere where traditional fishing villages, picturesque beaches and authentic seaside restaurants coexist. Everything here is designed for those seeking tranquillity and a connection with nature, without losing sight of adventure and discovery. Residents include many expats, families with children and those who come to winterise.

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