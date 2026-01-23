Radisson Next Point Phuket: Evolution of income-generating real estate
The Radisson Next Point hotel residence project in Phuket is presented. Key distinctions between hotel residences and standard properties are analyzed, along with the role of the international Radisson management brand with over 100 years of experience and occupancy rates above 80%. The presentation covers the Rawai area, long-term growth strategy, the 80/20 financial model, projected returns, leasehold and freehold ownership formats, project infrastructure, and the advantages for investors seeking stable income.
About the company: https://taplink.cc/housebook.b2b
- Phuket
Rawai
Rawai is the soul of southern Phuket. A paradise for those who appreciate unhurried, authentic island life. This area immerses you in a unique atmosphere where traditional fishing villages, picturesque beaches and authentic seaside restaurants coexist. Everything here is designed for those seeking tranquillity and a connection with nature, without losing sight of adventure and discovery. Residents include many expats, families with children and those who come to winterise.