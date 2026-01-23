Radisson Next Point Phuket: Evolution of income-generating real estate

Phuket

Rawai

Rawai is the soul of southern Phuket. A paradise for those who appreciate unhurried, authentic island life. This area immerses you in a unique atmosphere where traditional fishing villages, picturesque beaches and authentic seaside restaurants coexist. Everything here is designed for those seeking tranquillity and a connection with nature, without losing sight of adventure and discovery. Residents include many expats, families with children and those who come to winterise.