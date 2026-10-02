Sea Breeze – resort town

Sea Breeze — resort city: new projects, events and market dynamics in 2026

In this video, we understand how Sea Breeze develops in 2026: what new projects enter the market, how prices and sales are changing, as well as what events have already passed and what is planned for the near future.





What was discussed:

• Main events that have already taken place in Sea Breeze

• What events and activities are planned next

• Starts of sales of new projects and the emergence of new facilities

• How Property Prices Change in Sea Breeze

• Current sales dynamics and buyer interest

• What changes are taking place inside the resort city itself

• What should investors, agents and those considering buying real estate in Azerbaijan pay attention to





The video will be useful to those who follow the development of Sea Breeze, consider real estate for investment or want to better understand the current state and prospects of this market in 2026.





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