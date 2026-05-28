Housebook Camp Georgia

Join the chat where we share all the details of the upcoming trip to Georgia: https://t.me/+Y2_WRAVgH-FjNWE6





Buy a ticket: https://course.housebook.ae/bilet-geo...





Promo code: Housebook2026





Housebook Camp in Georgia is an event for real estate agents combining training, networking, and leisure. One year ago, a similar event in Batumi gathered 450 participants, resulting in 24 closed deals. Since then, tours have been held in Dubai, Thailand, Bali, Northern Cyprus, and Azerbaijan.





Program

July 3 — Arrival, check-in at a five-star hotel on the first coastline in Chakvi (20 minutes from Batumi airport). Introduction to the facilities.

July 4 — Business program: a forum covering legal and financial aspects, investment strategies, guaranteed returns. Lunch included. Site inspection of all property types within the complex. Evening: gala dinner.

July 5 — Breakfast, excursion around Georgia. In case of bad weather — a master class at an indoor venue.





The Property

A ready-built resort complex on 10 hectares of land, with potential to double in size. First coastline, private beach, swimming pools, spa zone, beach clubs. Available units include ready-built and off-plan properties: studios, apartments, townhouses, villas. Minimum entry — from $100,000 (ready-built furnished studios). 75% of the company is owned by an Austrian developer. Prices have risen approximately 65% since the start of construction.

Interest-free installment plans available, mortgage options for Russian citizens, in-house developer mortgage at 6% per annum. Payment accepted in rubles within Russia as well.





What’s Included

Accommodation in a five-star hotel (two nights), breakfasts, lunch and gala dinner on July 4, business program, excursion, sales materials. Not included: flights, taxi transfers.

You may bring family members or companions and extend your stay at a special rate. Moscow–Batumi flights for these dates — approximately 35,000 RUB, airport taxi — approximately 900 RUB.





Cost and Terms for Agents

Organizational fee until the end of May — 10,000 RUB (with promo code Housebook2026). From June 1, the price will gradually increase to 30,000 RUB. The fee is non-refundable.

Tour participants receive the full developer commission (8%) without splitting it with a platform manager. For those not attending the tour, the commission is shared with the accompanying manager.





How to Join

The website features three buttons: pay for the tour immediately, leave a request to be contacted by a manager, or join the tour’s Telegram chat. The chat includes the program, materials, and opportunities to ask questions and coordinate with other participants.