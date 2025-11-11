Sea Breeze - Developer Promotions and New Projects

Webinar on the Sea Breeze resort project in Azerbaijan with detailed developer promotions: interest-free 30-month installments with 10-20% down payment on villas (from $800,000), Park Residences apartments (from $230,000), Woodville townhouses, and Blue Waters family complexes (from $92,000). Infrastructure presentation of the 750+ hectare project: Reference Hospital, NDU international school, Barcelona Football Academy, Europe's largest casino at 45,000 m², Dreamfest concert arena, Rixos/Hilton/Four Seasons hotels, and artificial crescent island. Investment metrics discussed: 8-14% rental ROI, 16.9% annual property value growth, residence permits from $60,000. Premiere of new Miami Residences project on the first coastline with 1,400 units.