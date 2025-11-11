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HomeBlogWebinarsSea Breeze - Developer Promotions and New Projects
Date: 11.11.2025

Sea Breeze - Developer Promotions and New Projects

Webinar on the Sea Breeze resort project in Azerbaijan with detailed developer promotions: interest-free 30-month installments with 10-20% down payment on villas (from $800,000), Park Residences apartments (from $230,000), Woodville townhouses, and Blue Waters family complexes (from $92,000). Infrastructure presentation of the 750+ hectare project: Reference Hospital, NDU international school, Barcelona Football Academy, Europe's largest casino at 45,000 m², Dreamfest concert arena, Rixos/Hilton/Four Seasons hotels, and artificial crescent island. Investment metrics discussed: 8-14% rental ROI, 16.9% annual property value growth, residence permits from $60,000. Premiere of new Miami Residences project on the first coastline with 1,400 units.

  1. Sea Breeze Villas
    Sea Breeze Villas
    Azerbaijan, City of republican subordination Baku, Nardaran settlement, Arif Geydarov Street, 98
    Object typeResidential
    Completion dateQ1 2025
    Developer
    Total areafrom 230 m² to 745 m²
    Down Payment30%
    from 122 532 $from 0 $/m²
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  1. Sea Breeze
    Baku

    Sea Breeze

    Resort on the shores of the Caspian Sea in 30 minutes’ drive from downtown Baku

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