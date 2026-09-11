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HomeBlogWebinarsNorthern Cyprus — Topic 1. The Market and the Country's Characteristics
Date: 11.09.2026
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Northern Cyprus — Topic 1. The Market and the Country's Characteristics

Organizational Structure and Support

  • Project Management: All transactions and clients in Northern Cyprus are personally overseen by Alexandra Kondratieva (Managing Partner at Housebook Northern Cyprus).
  • On-Ground Support: Comprehensive assistance for agents and clients: airport meet-and-greets, property tours, video calls, and step-by-step transaction coordination.


Key Advantages of Northern Cyprus for Agents and Buyers

  • Residence Permit (Residency):
  • Covers the entire immediate family (buyer, spouse, children under 18; parents excluded).
  • No minimum investment threshold required by law.
  • Condition: Residence permit application can only be submitted after key handover (project completion).
  • Banking: Residency allows opening a local bank account (offshore zone) with international card access.
  • Transaction Currencies:
  • Primary pricing and contract currency: British Pound Sterling (GBP).
  • Contracts can also be executed in Euros (EUR) or US Dollars (USD).
  • Turkish Lira (TRY) is used solely for minor daily retail expenses.
  • Financial Terms and Payment Plans:
  • Down payment: 30–50%.
  • Post-handover installment plans: up to 50 months (4 years and 2 months) interest-free. Payment schedules are flexible (monthly, quarterly, or bi-annually).
  • Mortgages: Available for foreign buyers through specialized local banks for up to 10 years at 9.5% per annum (requires a completed property with a Title Deed).
  • Safety and Environment:
  • High safety standards with zero refugee integration programs.
  • Large English- and Russian-speaking communities.
  • Mild Mediterranean climate (300 sunny days per year).


Market Analytics, Pricing, and Yields

  • Minimum Entry Price: Liquid new-build properties for rental purposes start from £90,000.
  • Average Ticket Price: A standard 1+1 unit (or loft) averages around £150,000.
  • Payback Period (ROI): Average return on investment period is 7 years (driven by property appreciation).
  • Rental Income:
  • Short-term and long-term rental options available depending on the district.
  • Guaranteed rental programs available (e.g., 8% annual yield in hard currency, paid one year in advance upon completion).


Market Terminology and Glossary

  • Apartments: Refers to full residential properties with clear title deeds and residential permits (unlike the commercial status associated with apartments in some jurisdictions).
  • Duplex: Semi-detached house sharing one wall, featuring a private garden and a fully equipped usable rooftop (water, electricity, BBQ/jacuzzi hookups).
  • Title Deed: The ultimate legal document confirming permanent ownership of the property and underlying land.
  • Foreigners are legally permitted to buy properties with Turkish, Exchange, or Crown/Government Title Deeds.
  • Title transfer from developer to buyer occurs post-completion and takes 6 to 24 months.
  • Military/Border Zone: Areas restricted from foreign property ownership. Properties listed on the platform undergo strict verification to exclude border-zone risks.
  • Loft: Two-story open-concept layout with double-height windows. New permits for loft construction have been banned by recent regulations, increasing the scarcity and value of existing inventory.
  • 1+1, 2+1, 3+1 Layouts: Indicates the number of closed bedrooms plus living area/bathrooms.


Primary Locations

  • Iskele: The main investment and resort hub featuring sandy beaches. Ideal for short-term rental yields.
  • Girne (Kyrenia): Prestigious historical center with fully developed urban infrastructure. Best suited for permanent residency.
  • Lapta: Picturesque coastal-mountain area close to top British and European international schools. Recommended for family relocation.
  • Esentepe: High-end, quiet area popular among European buyers, featuring golf courses and landscaped coves.
  • Famagusta: University and commercial center. Offers lower property prices, restricted strictly to long-term rentals.


Client Objection Handling

  • "It is an unrecognized state; there is a risk of losing property":
  • The legal and judicial system has operated autonomously for 50 years.
  • Land registration and Title Deed transfers guarantee 100% private property rights protected by local law.
  • "It is difficult to monitor construction remotely":
  • Developers in Northern Cyprus are local entities (Cypriot-owned) held permanently liable for their built assets and ongoing maintenance.
  • Full property management and rental operations are handled directly via developer management companies or Housebook.


  1. Tecoma Gold
    Tecoma Gold
    TRNC, Kyrenia District, Vasileya
    Object typeResidential
    Completion dateQ3 2027
    Developer
    Total areafrom 93 m² to 128 m²
    Down Payment1 361 $
    from 78 955 $from 761 $/m²
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