Date: 16.12.2025
Family investments in TRNC real estate (Northern Cyprus)
Our experts will explain the advantages of family investments in real estate in the TRNC, discussing the key factors in selecting properties for long-term capital growth. We will examine legal and financial aspects, benefits for family investors, as well as issues of security and investment returns. Practical advice on analyzing the regional real estate market and examples of successful strategies for diversifying a family investment portfolio will also be presented.