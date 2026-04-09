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HomeBlogWebinarsNoyanlar Group — Northern Cyprus
Date: 09.04.2026

Noyanlar Group — Northern Cyprus

The family-run construction company Noyanlar Group was founded in 1973 in Famagusta and remains one of the largest developers in Northern Cyprus to this day. Three generations of the family manage the business end-to-end—from design to property management—with a portfolio that includes residential buildings, restaurants, a Mercedes-Benz dealership, and a private clinic with Russian-speaking staff.


Why Northern Cyprus

The eastern coast of the island is a rarity in the Mediterranean: sandy beaches instead of typical pebbles, sea temperatures not dropping below 18°C in winter, and one of the lowest crime rates in the region. The legal system is inherited from the British colonial period, and real estate transactions are conducted in pounds sterling, with the option to convert into euros or US dollars. A residence permit is granted upon purchasing any property, with no minimum price threshold, and provides a pathway to permanent residency and citizenship.

Tourism is rapidly growing. High hotel prices (from €150–200 per night) create strong demand for short-term apartment rentals.


Ocean Life Residence: flagship on Long Beach

The company’s largest project is Ocean Life Residence, located on the first line of Long Beach. The development includes 21 blocks and 1,560 apartments, with phased completion scheduled from 2028 to 2030. On-site amenities include swimming pools, sports facilities, a spa, and a ship-shaped restaurant. Prices range from €90,000 to €720,000. Payment terms: 35% upon signing, 35% in installments until handover, and the remaining 30% as an interest-free installment plan over 30 months after completion.


La Palazzo: boutique in Italian style

The La Palazzo project is a boutique development with 123 units, including villas, townhouses, and apartments designed in an Italian style. Infrastructure includes swimming pools, a fitness center, cafés, and barbecue areas. Completion is scheduled for February 2028. Villa prices start from €720,000. Payment plan: 30% + 30% until handover, and 40% as an interest-free installment over 30 months after key delivery.


Riverside Life Residence: completed development

Riverside Life Residence was completed in summer 2023 and is located 600 meters from the sea. It offers studios, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom apartments with full interior finishing—flooring, kitchen, and сантехника. Furniture and appliances are not included. Payment terms: 50% down payment and 50% in interest-free installments over 36 months.


Layouts and services

A typical one-bedroom (1+1) apartment measures around 86 sq.m with a 16 sq.m balcony; a two-bedroom (2+1) unit is approximately 125 sq.m with a balcony of up to 40 sq.m. Studios range from 36 to 45 sq.m. Maintenance of the complexes, provided by the developer, costs owners approximately €500–550 per year. Noyanlar Group also organizes broker tours with complimentary accommodation for partner agents.

  1. Noyanlar Group of Companies

    Noyanlar Group of Companies

    A reliable developer known for large-scale residential projects. Strong expertise, international experience, and innovative construction technologies.

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  1. La Palazzo
    La Palazzo
    TRNC, Iskele District, La Palazzo Residential Complex
    Object typeResidential
    Completion dateQ2 2027
    Developer
    Total areafrom 82 m² to 205 m²
    Down Payment681 $
    from 49 694 $from 395 $/m²
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