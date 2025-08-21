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HomeBlogWebinarsOverview of the Sea Breeze resort on the Caspian Sea coast
Date: 21.08.2025

Overview of the Sea Breeze resort on the Caspian Sea coast

Webinar dedicated to current issues of investment in Azerbaijan and successful examples of comprehensive development of resort areas. During the event, we will take a detailed look at the country's largest project — the Sea Breeze resort on the Caspian Sea.


Speaker: Mikail Namazov, Housebook partner in Azerbaijan.


We will discuss the following topics:

  • Azerbaijan and investment security;
  • Sea Breeze, Azerbaijan's largest project;
  • How a resort on the Caspian Sea became a comprehensive development project;
  • How to navigate a 1,600-hectare project and what to offer your clients for living and investing.


Attention! The webinar is being held in Russian language, but you can watch it with English subtitles.

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