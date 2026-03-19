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Date: 19.03.2026

Global Congress TRNC

In the webinar, we will discuss why the first international congress of developers and brokers of the TRNC is a world-class event: participants are coming from Dubai, Georgia, Azerbaijan, Russia, Kazakhstan, and other countries. The event is held with the support of the authorities and provides access to VIP dinners with key market players, as well as coverage in Russian and local media. From April 27 to May 1 — an extensive program: presentations, networking, a gala dinner with a show, and tours around the island.


  1. Four Vision Development

    Four Vision Development

    A developer of premium coastal real estate in the TRNC, with a presence across the island's key regions. Full transaction support and high-quality after-sales service.

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  1. Four Seasons Life III
    Four Seasons Life III
    TRNC, Iskele District, Four Seasons Life III Residential Complex
    Object typeResidential
    Completion dateQ4 2026
    Developer
    Total areafrom 39 m² to 118 m²
    Down Payment817 $
    from 36 760 $from 577 $/m²
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  1. Famagusta (Gazimağusa)
    Famagusta

    Famagusta (Gazimağusa)

    The largest district of the island, featuring picturesque mountains and over 40 km of sandy beaches. The resort is famous for its clear sea and well-developed infrastructure.

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