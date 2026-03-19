Global Congress TRNC

In the webinar, we will discuss why the first international congress of developers and brokers of the TRNC is a world-class event: participants are coming from Dubai, Georgia, Azerbaijan, Russia, Kazakhstan, and other countries. The event is held with the support of the authorities and provides access to VIP dinners with key market players, as well as coverage in Russian and local media. From April 27 to May 1 — an extensive program: presentations, networking, a gala dinner with a show, and tours around the island.



