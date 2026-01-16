Webinar on the TRNC

An exclusive webinar from the developer Panakh Construction on premium projects in Northern Cyprus. We discuss the low-rise Aventus complex in the Iskele region: 130 apartments on 22,000 m², ceilings up to 6 m, distance to the sea — 700 m. A special offer for agents: purchase with no down payment and an installment plan for 33 months, a Smart Home system as a gift. Studios from £118,000, 1+1 apartments from £160,000. Full finishing, built-in furniture, and resort-level infrastructure.