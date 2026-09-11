Panama — Topic 1. The Market and Characteristics of the Country

Panama Market Analysis: Key Features and Economy

Panama is a dynamic market in Central America, strategically located between North and South America on the Pacific coast. Marketed as "Miami, but cheaper," the country actively attracts international investors and expats.

Core market advantages:

Dollarized Economy: All transactions and contracts are conducted in US dollars, protecting capital against currency volatility.

All transactions and contracts are conducted in US dollars, protecting capital against currency volatility. Tax Incentives: Operates under a territorial tax system — income earned outside of Panama is not subject to local taxation.

Operates under a territorial tax system — income earned outside of Panama is not subject to local taxation. Infrastructure and Safety: High level of security, American-standard healthcare, and bilingual international schools ($1,000–$2,000 per month).





Metrics, Yields, and Key Locations

Price per Square Meter: Property prices start from $2,400 per sq. m.

Property prices start from $2,400 per sq. m. Minimum Budget: Entry-level apartments start from $217,000.

Entry-level apartments start from $217,000. Rental Yield: Average monthly rental rates range from $1,650 to $2,500 (yielding approx. 6–7% annually).

Average monthly rental rates range from $1,650 to $2,500 (yielding approx. 6–7% annually). Capital Growth: Projected property value growth ranges from 6% to 9% per year.





Popular Investment Zones:

Costa del Este & Santa Maria: Family-oriented communities featuring schools, retail, and medical services. Bella Vista & Central Panama City: Urban apartments and hotel units (such as projects by Mercan with 60/40 revenue split models). Playa Bonita: Beachfront resort residences outside the urban center for vacationing and rentals.





Residency and Passport Program via Investment

Panama offers permanent residency (PR) and a path to citizenship through the Qualified Investor Visa program:

Investment Threshold: Minimum requirement of $300,000 (buyers can combine up to two properties to reach this amount).

Minimum requirement of $300,000 (buyers can combine up to two properties to reach this amount). Residency Requirements: Investors only need to visit the country once every two years to maintain their status.

Investors only need to visit the country once every two years to maintain their status. Path to Citizenship: After 5 years of holding the investment, owners are eligible to apply for a Panamanian passport.

After 5 years of holding the investment, owners are eligible to apply for a Panamanian passport. Conditions: Passing a basic Spanish language test (A2–B1 level) is required. Legal onboarding is facilitated by partner firm JSC.

Passing a basic Spanish language test (A2–B1 level) is required. Legal onboarding is facilitated by partner firm JSC. Passport Benefits: Visa-free entry to 146 countries (including the Schengen Area) and eligibility for a 10-year US B1/B2 visa.





Key Terminology and Housebook 2.0 Integration

Contracts in Panama use specific Spanish legal terms:

Régimen de Propiedad Horizontal (PH): Co-ownership regulations for shared common areas in multi-unit complexes.

Co-ownership regulations for shared common areas in multi-unit complexes. Cuota de Mantenimiento: Monthly HOA or maintenance fee for property upkeep.

Agents can leverage the Housebook 2.0 platform to market Panamanian assets:

Distribution of personal referral links across social platforms.

Automated generation of social posts, stories, and videos via the integrated AI module.

Instant lead processing within 12 seconds by AI assistant Charlie, followed by automated routing to local partners.





Conclusion

Panama's real estate market combines dollar-denominated stability, reasonable entry pricing, and a path to a second passport without strict residency requirements. Utilizing AI-driven platform tools enables agents to attract and nurture leads with high operational efficiency.