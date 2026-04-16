Meeting with the developer Cyprus Construction

The webinar is dedicated to Cyprus Constructions — one of the most well-known developers in Northern Cyprus with 28 years of experience, its own management company, and a portfolio of resort projects in the heart of Northern Cyprus. The company offers a full cycle of services: construction, rental assistance, and property management.





Region and positioning

The developer’s primary focus is the most перспективная and “European” part of Northern Cyprus. Construction here is limited: low-rise buildings, a low density ratio, land scarcity, and proximity to the sea and mountains create a supply-constrained product with strong price growth potential. The region already features operating hotels, casinos, golf clubs, and яхтенная infrastructure, while new projects will further enhance the value of the location.





Flagship projects

Among the developer’s key complexes are Phuket, Aloha, Bahamas, Hawaii, and other projects, each with its own concept and target audience. Some properties have already been completed and demonstrate strong results in landscaping and overall living quality.





Quality concept

The company’s strength lies in combining construction, landscape design, and property management services. Property owners have access to a dedicated mobile application, allowing them to pay utility bills, order services, use QR access, and receive updates and discounts from the developer. This approach creates not just a residential complex, but a fully integrated ecosystem with 24/7 support.





Phuket and Aloha

Phuket and Aloha were highlighted as the most investment-attractive projects in the presentation.

Phuket is a wellness-focused development with private infrastructure, clinics, sports facilities, a private beach, and panoramic apartments.

Aloha is a boutique hotel on the first line, designed for rental income.

Both locations are characterized by a high sales rate, strong demand, and flexible interest-free installment plans during the construction phase.





Investment logic

The developer not only builds but also creates a liquid asset that appreciates in value as the region develops. The focus is on capital appreciation, rental income through its own management company, and high occupancy rates in completed projects. The company positions itself as a local developer with a strong reputation, high-quality service, and a long-term impact on regional development.