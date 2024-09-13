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HomeBlogWebinarsCOUNTRY BATTLE: Thailand vs Bali
Date: 13.09.2024

COUNTRY BATTLE: Thailand vs Bali

Viktor Garmashov and Marina Egorova - representatives of Housebook Thailand and Housebook Bali will host a webinar in a battle format to help you explore both islands and choose one or consider both!


Questions to be answered at the webinar:

  1. Where is it cheaper to live in terms of daily expenses?
  2. What is the current infrastructure development level?
  3. Where is more profitable to buy for long-term investments?
  4. What additional/hidden costs (taxes, fees, maintenance) exist when buying property?
  5. What restrictions exist for foreigners buying property, and where are foreign buyers' rights better protected?
  6. Which location has more prospects for future economic development?


Housebook (https://ae.housebook.deals/ru) — IT platform for realtors & international real estate agency. Deals in UAE, Thailand, and Bali from anywhere worldwide. Full transaction support, properties from $120,000!

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