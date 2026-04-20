Meeting with Developer DND | Northern Cyprus

Ecology as a Competitive Advantage

Lagoon Verde has received an award for integrating ecological innovations into everyday life. Northern Cyprus has a long-standing tradition of weekly markets, attended by both locals and expats. The complex will feature its own eco-market space where stalls can be rented free of charge to sell natural produce.

The complex itself is designed for 354 apartments and includes a gym, children's playground, basketball and tennis courts, a beauty center, pharmacy, and market. The central pool features a heated zone, a children's pool, a small waterpark, and a poolside restaurant. A distinctive detail: the pool floor is designed to resemble natural sand, though the depth is standard at 1.4 m. The grounds also include an amphitheater and a shuttle service to the beach (the sea is 1.5 km away).





Apartments: from Studio to Penthouse

Studios of 51 m² follow the classic all-in-one format: built-in kitchen, walk-in wardrobe, entrance shower with toilet, balcony, and garden. Price — from £115,000 to £121,000 depending on floor and views.

of 51 m² follow the classic all-in-one format: built-in kitchen, walk-in wardrobe, entrance shower with toilet, balcony, and garden. Price — from £115,000 to £121,000 depending on floor and views. 1+1 loft apartments with a two-level layout span 87.5 m²: living area on the lower level, bedroom on the mezzanine, and a private rooftop terrace with an open kitchen above. Entry via keycard system. Price from £150,000 to £160,000.

apartments with a two-level layout span 87.5 m²: living area on the lower level, bedroom on the mezzanine, and a private rooftop terrace with an open kitchen above. Entry via keycard system. Price from £150,000 to £160,000. 2+1 penthouses on the second floor with a total area of 149 m² feature a partition between the living room and bedrooms and access to a private terrace. Price — £205,900.

on the second floor with a total area of 149 m² feature a partition between the living room and bedrooms and access to a private terrace. Price — £205,900. 2+1 ground-floor apartments share the same layout as the penthouses but come with a balcony and a private garden opening directly onto the central pool. Price — £215,000.





All apartments include built-in wardrobes, kitchen, flooring, air conditioning, underfloor heating in the bathroom, and a Smart Home system. The latter allows remote control of lighting and climate, as well as in-app monitoring of whether the door has been opened — convenient for those who rent out their property while living abroad.





Payment Options: Four Schemes and Guaranteed Rental

The developer offers a flexible payment structure — the larger the down payment, the greater the discount.

A 35% down payment comes with a 5% discount; the remainder is spread out until handover (December 2028), with the final 20% payable after receiving the keys — from rental income. A 50% down payment yields a 10% discount, 70% gives 17%, and full payment 22%.

A separate program — guaranteed rental — is available for 100 of the 354 apartments. The concept: the buyer pays for the apartment in full (within one month, six months, or one year), purchases a design package with furniture and appliances (£10,000 for a studio), and after two years begins receiving a net return of 12.5% per annum, paid out every six months. Under the eight-year program, the apartment pays for itself entirely within 10 years. The six-year version yields 75% return, and the four-year version is designed for partial payback. The owner may reside in the apartment for up to 14 days per year — 7 days in winter and 7 in summer.





Complex Maintenance

Monthly maintenance fees range from £80 to £120 depending on apartment size. This covers grounds cleaning, pool maintenance, lighting, and the shuttle service. Utility bills (electricity, water) are paid separately: for a studio, the average is around £45 per month, and for a larger apartment up to £75 with heavy air conditioning use. There is no gas in Northern Cyprus — everything runs on electricity.