Northern Cyprus Opportunities: From Investment to Residency

At the webinar, the speaker conducted an interactive session for Russian-speaking brokers and investors. The format was a live discussion with real-time Q&A. The central topic was why Northern Cyprus remains an attractive destination for capital preservation and investment amid global instability.





Taxes: minimal burden and free zone status

In the near future, Northern Cyprus is expected to receive official Free Zone status. This implies 0% personal income tax and 0% property tax for foreign citizens. No local partner is required to establish a company.

Currently, there is only one tax in place—VAT at 5%—as well as two fixed fees when purchasing property: a transformer fee (from €1,000 to €2,500 depending on the size) and a registration fee of 0.5% of the property value.





Land ownership rights

The land plot beneath the building is transferred to each apartment owner as private, perpetual ownership. Two sets of documents are issued: the apartment purchase agreement and the land title deed. By law, the developer is required to transfer the land title within six months after handover.





Residence permit through property purchase

A residence permit for the entire family is issued free of charge upon payment of a 35% down payment on any property. The minimum entry threshold is €35,000 (based on a property price starting from €100,000). Retirees aged 60 and above receive residence permits under a simplified procedure, automatically upon purchasing property.

Residence permit holders are entitled to free education for children in English-language colleges, basic health insurance, and access to free beaches and parking.





Legal status and sanctions protection

Northern Cyprus is a partially recognized territory under UN classification, which grants it a functional legal status. The territory is not subject to international sanctions, its banks are connected to the SWIFT system, and client account information is not shared with third countries. Russian citizens can open bank accounts without restrictions—unlike in Southern Cyprus, which is part of the eurozone.





Investment rationale

Legislation strictly regulates construction volumes: before launching a new project, a developer must deposit 35% of the project budget into a tax account, and can only begin a new project after completing the structural framework of the current one. This prevents market overheating and excess unsold inventory. As a result, price growth remains steady while supply stays limited.