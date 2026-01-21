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HomeBlogWebinarsWinter offers from developers in Azerbaijan for international buyers!
Date: 21.01.2026

Winter offers from developers in Azerbaijan for international buyers!

The video provides a detailed overview of investment opportunities in Azerbaijan’s real estate market and the potential of the Sea Breeze project. It examines the growth of tourist arrivals, price dynamics, rental yields, residence permit options, tax advantages, and transaction transparency. Special attention is given to Baku’s infrastructure, resort area development, artificial islands, branded residences, hotels, casinos, and a concert arena. The video offers a comprehensive understanding of why Azerbaijan is becoming one of the most promising investment destinations in the region.


About the company: https://taplink.cc/housebook.b2b
  1. Sea Breeze Villas
    Sea Breeze Villas
    Azerbaijan, City of republican subordination Baku, Nardaran settlement, Arif Geydarov Street, 98
    Object typeResidential
    Completion dateQ1 2025
    Developer
    Total areafrom 230 m² to 745 m²
    Down Payment30%
    from 122 532 $from 0 $/m²
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  1. Sea Breeze
    Baku

    Sea Breeze

    Resort on the shores of the Caspian Sea in 30 minutes’ drive from downtown Baku

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