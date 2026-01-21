Winter offers from developers in Azerbaijan for international buyers!

The video provides a detailed overview of investment opportunities in Azerbaijan’s real estate market and the potential of the Sea Breeze project. It examines the growth of tourist arrivals, price dynamics, rental yields, residence permit options, tax advantages, and transaction transparency. Special attention is given to Baku’s infrastructure, resort area development, artificial islands, branded residences, hotels, casinos, and a concert arena. The video offers a comprehensive understanding of why Azerbaijan is becoming one of the most promising investment destinations in the region.





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