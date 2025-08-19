Date: 19.08.2025
TOP-6 Sea Breeze projects you should know about
This webinar will be an indispensable resource for those who are actively seeking investment properties for their clients.
Speaker: Seymour Huseynzade, Lead Sales Manager at Housebook in Azerbaijan.
In this webinar, you will learn:
- How to properly analyse and navigate investment projects;
- What factors affect your clients' ROI;
- An overview of the top projects that deserve your attention;
- Information about new sales launches and attractive prices for investors.
Attention! The webinar is being held in Russian language, but you can watch it with English subtitles.
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