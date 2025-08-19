TOP-6 Sea Breeze projects you should know about

This webinar will be an indispensable resource for those who are actively seeking investment properties for their clients.





Speaker: Seymour Huseynzade, Lead Sales Manager at Housebook in Azerbaijan.





In this webinar, you will learn:

How to properly analyse and navigate investment projects;

What factors affect your clients' ROI;

An overview of the top projects that deserve your attention;

Information about new sales launches and attractive prices for investors.





Attention! The webinar is being held in Russian language, but you can watch it with English subtitles.