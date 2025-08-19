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HomeBlogWebinarsTOP-6 Sea Breeze projects you should know about
Date: 19.08.2025

TOP-6 Sea Breeze projects you should know about

This webinar will be an indispensable resource for those who are actively seeking investment properties for their clients.


Speaker: Seymour Huseynzade, Lead Sales Manager at Housebook in Azerbaijan.


In this webinar, you will learn:

  • How to properly analyse and navigate investment projects;
  • What factors affect your clients' ROI;
  • An overview of the top projects that deserve your attention;
  • Information about new sales launches and attractive prices for investors.


Attention! The webinar is being held in Russian language, but you can watch it with English subtitles.

  1. Caspian Dream Liner
    Caspian Dream Liner
    Azerbaijan, City of republican subordination Baku, Nardaran settlement
    Object typeResidential
    Completion dateQ4 2027
    Developer
    Total areafrom 60 m² to 161 m²
    Down Payment30%
    from 163 485 $from 2 092 $/m²
Item 1 of 5

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