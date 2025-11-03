Cyprus Financial Instruments: Mortgages, Installments, Payment Logistics

About the company:

Comprehensive webinar on financing options for Cyprus property purchases: mortgage lending for residents and non-residents (70% LTV, fixed and variable rates), interest-free developer installment plans for 2-4 years, and KYC/compliance procedures. Experts explain proper bank document preparation, proof of funds requirements, and choosing optimal payment methods for maximum ROI. Special focus on payment logistics for Russian passport holders, international transfers through friendly jurisdictions, and selecting between full payment, installments, or mortgages based on investment goals.