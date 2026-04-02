Northern Cyprus — Developer Briefing by NorthernLand

The Cypriot developer NorthernLand held a webinar focused on investment opportunities in Northern Cyprus. Over twenty years, the company has evolved from boutique Greek-style villas to 31-storey residential towers—the tallest on the island.

The presentation centered on two flagship projects. Grand Sapphire Blue Resort in the Iskele region is a large-scale development just 500 meters from the sea: four high-rise blocks, a 250-room hotel, a beach club with a cinema, and a 4,600 sq.m pool featuring an island and bar. The project is being delivered in three phases, with final completion scheduled for 2027–2028.

The second project, Casa del Mare near Kyrenia, is a low-rise, boutique development featuring villas with infinity pools and apartments ranging from studios to penthouses. Prices start from £156,900.

Purchase terms were also highlighted. With a 35% down payment, buyers receive a 10% discount; with full payment, up to 17%. The company also offers a two-year guaranteed rental program with an annual yield of 8%: a studio generates approximately £12,300 per year, with full property management handled by the operator.

From a legal perspective, buyers obtain ownership rights to both the apartment and the land—a rare offering in the Northern Cyprus market.