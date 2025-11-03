The Historical Heritage of the TRNC and Its Connection to the 24% Annual Real Estate Market Growth Rate

About the company:

https://taplink.cc/housebook.b2b





This webinar explores Northern Cyprus's historical heritage — from Hellenistic settlements to British Crown rule — and explains how centuries of history created a unique investment climate with 24% annual real estate growth. Speakers discuss the island's strategic position on global trade routes, its inclusion in Forbes' top-5 Mediterranean investment destinations, and advantages of the single-tax system. Special focus is given to Lilium Park — a boutique 120-unit complex located 280 meters from the sea with five-star infrastructure. Financial benefits are highlighted: transactions in British pounds, complete banking confidentiality, interest-free installment plans from the developer, and opportunities to capitalize funds through property purchases. Studio apartments starting from £90,000 and loft units with terraces are presented at special promotional prices with 35% down payment and 48-month payment plans.