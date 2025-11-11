Investments, Investment Rentals and Life in the TRNC

About the company:





Webinar on investment opportunities in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, focusing on passive rental income of 15-18% annually. Experts explain family investment mechanisms, advantages of the island's geopolitical position, and limited land resources guaranteeing stable property value growth. Detailed presentation of the Evolve project by EVA Construction: a boutique complex with full smart home system, heated pools, saunas, and rental control via mobile app. Discussion covers urban development plans, building height restrictions (2-3 floors in K2/K3 zones), proximity to Merit Casino and beaches, plus post-contract services for investors.