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HomeBlogWebinarsUAE vs THAILAND
Date: 24.11.2023

UAE vs THAILAND

– Vasily Fetisov, Managing Partner of Housebook UAE

– Svetlana Klimova, Partner at Housebook Thailand


Every two weeks we hold webinars from Housebook experts on the UAE real estate market!

Subscribe to our telegram not to miss the next one! - https://t.me/+cBptxSQWmv8wYjJi


Timecodes:

  • 00:45 - Svetlana, Housebook's Thailand Partner
  • 02:30 - Thailand's Climate
  • 05:30 - Thailand's Cultural Highlights
  • 09:15 - Price Comparison. Dubai and Thailand
  • 12:16 - Comparing UAE and Thailand in general
  • 16:46 - Comparing UAE and Thailand real estate market
  • 29:45 - Features of real estate transactions. Dubai, Thailand
  • 39:45 - Earning Opportunities for Broker
  • 51:00 - Description of Phuket, its features. Fruits, cuisine, beaches


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