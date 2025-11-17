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HomeBlogWebinarsWhy Bali is the Perfect Place for Real Estate Investment
Date: 17.11.2025

Why Bali is the Perfect Place for Real Estate Investment

About the company: https://taplink.cc/housebook.b2b


Webinar on Bali's real estate market and the premium Address Bali project on the ocean beachfront in Canggu. Development founders explain global tourism trends (wellness, community, digital nomads) and why the next 2 years offer the best investment window before major funds enter. Detailed project presentation: 46 units (studios and 1-bedrooms from 45 m²), prices from $192,000, 14.3% annual ROI, 27-year leasehold with extension, delivery August 2027. Private club concept with locations in Bali, Ibiza, and Mykonos. Amenities: rooftop infinity pool with ocean views, restaurant, sauna/cold plunge, Japanese tea garden, underground parking. Interest-free installments during 2-year construction, 50% already sold. Architects previously worked with Armani, Bulgari, Bentley. Buyer profile: 60% successful women expanding investment portfolios beyond Russia.

  1. ADDRESSBALI
    ADDRESSBALI
    Indonesia, Bali, Badung Regency, North Kuta District, Canggu village
    Object typeResidential
    Completion dateQ3 2026
    Developer
    Total areafrom 55 m² to 85 m²
    Down Payment30%
    from 47 651 $from 641 $/m²
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  1. Canggu
    Bali

    Canggu

    Canggu is one of the best and most comfortable areas to live on the island. It has all the necessary infrastructure, but at the same time it has a peaceful village atmosphere. Despite the active development in recent years, Canggu still retains the traditional Balinese style.

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