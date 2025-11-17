Why Bali is the Perfect Place for Real Estate Investment
About the company: https://taplink.cc/housebook.b2b
Webinar on Bali's real estate market and the premium Address Bali project on the ocean beachfront in Canggu. Development founders explain global tourism trends (wellness, community, digital nomads) and why the next 2 years offer the best investment window before major funds enter. Detailed project presentation: 46 units (studios and 1-bedrooms from 45 m²), prices from $192,000, 14.3% annual ROI, 27-year leasehold with extension, delivery August 2027. Private club concept with locations in Bali, Ibiza, and Mykonos. Amenities: rooftop infinity pool with ocean views, restaurant, sauna/cold plunge, Japanese tea garden, underground parking. Interest-free installments during 2-year construction, 50% already sold. Architects previously worked with Armani, Bulgari, Bentley. Buyer profile: 60% successful women expanding investment portfolios beyond Russia.