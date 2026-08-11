Sea Breeze — resort city

Sea Breeze continues to develop actively as a major resort and residential complex on the Caspian Sea coast. As of August 11, 2026, around 1.6 million people had visited the resort — already exceeding the results of previous years, although the summer season has not yet ended.

The complex combines residential and hotel real estate, restaurants, retail and entertainment facilities, educational and medical infrastructure. At the same time, a large-scale master plan is being implemented, with completion scheduled for the end of 2030.





Azerbaijan’s Investment Potential

Baku remains the country’s main center of business and tourism activity. The city combines historic architecture with modern infrastructure, while tourist arrivals to Azerbaijan continue to grow. According to the data presented, around 2.4 million people visited the country in 2025.

The growth of tourism supports demand for hotels, rental properties and resort real estate. In 2025, the average increase in property prices in the country was estimated at 16.9%, while rental rates increased by approximately 4–6% per year.

One of the advantages of the market is its relatively low tax burden. No additional property purchase tax is charged on the transaction. The annual property tax is calculated based on the size of the property: the first 30 m² are exempt, after which a rate of AZN 0.4 per square meter applies.

For officially rented properties, the tax is 10% of net rental income. When reselling a property within the first three years, a payment of 4% of the original purchase price applies, including the state tax and the transfer fee. After obtaining the cadastral title document, these costs are significantly lower.





Property Ownership and Residence Permit

Foreign nationals can register property in Azerbaijan in their own name and obtain full ownership rights.

Subject to the applicable requirements, purchasing property can also provide grounds for applying for a residence permit. The information presented specifies three categories: from USD 59,000 for a one-year residence permit, from USD 120,000 for two years, and from USD 200,000 for three years.

If the property is purchased through an installment plan, the outstanding balance must be fully paid before applying for a residence permit. The initial payment alone does not provide grounds for obtaining residency.





Sea Breeze Development

The first phase of the project covers approximately 750 hectares. The territory already features dozens of restaurants and cafés, a school and kindergarten, medical facilities, shopping centers, museums, a water park, amusement park, circus, ice arena and other facilities.

A new road has significantly improved accessibility, reducing the journey from central Baku to the complex to approximately 20–25 minutes.

More than 60 projects are currently being developed at different stages within Sea Breeze. These include completed residential complexes, projects under construction and developments at the planning stage.

First-line properties and branded residences are among the key segments. Depending on the project, apartments are offered with or without finishing, as well as with installment plans of 24, 36 or 48 months.

Property prices start at approximately USD 70,000 for a studio of 38–40 m². The price per square meter depends on the project, floor, view, construction stage and finishing and can reach USD 14,000.





Major Future Projects

The master plan includes large-scale expansion of the territory, new artificial peninsulas, hotel and residential complexes, retail spaces and entertainment infrastructure.

Planned projects include a skyscraper approximately 323 meters high, a concert arena with a capacity of up to 45,000 people, hotels operated by international brands and a large shopping center featuring premium brands.

Further development of the educational infrastructure is also planned, including new schools and universities. Sports facilities, an equestrian ranch and a Formula 1 race are also among the announced projects.

Completion of the first phase of the master plan is scheduled for the end of 2030, with individual complexes being delivered in stages.





Growing Demand

Property sales in the project are also showing positive dynamics. Around 3,100 units were sold in 2024, increasing to approximately 3,450 in 2025. The final figures for 2026 will be available after the end of the year.

Early projects have already entered the secondary market. In the first phase, properties were initially sold at approximately USD 1,300–1,600 per square meter, while prices for some properties on the secondary market now start at around USD 3,500 per square meter.

The next broker tour at Sea Breeze is scheduled for September 17, 2026. Participants will be able to explore the territory, completed and developing projects, as well as Baku’s infrastructure.

Today, Sea Breeze is developing not simply as a seasonal resort, but as a large-scale urban environment combining residential, hotel, commercial, educational and entertainment infrastructure. The combination of growing tourist traffic and continued territorial expansion is driving interest in the project among buyers and investors.











