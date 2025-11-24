The Real Appeal of Phuket's Real Estate Market
About the company: https://taplink.cc/housebook.b2b
Expert webinar on the real state of the island's property market and debunking the "economic bubble" myth. Detailed analysis of organic price growth: stable 10% annually, doubling in 10 years (in baht). Key factor preventing bubble: no mortgages for foreigners (90% of buyers), all investments are cash, not credit. Purchase demand is formed through rental demand. Debunking stereotypes: Russians comprise only 12% of tourists (same as 2019), tourist flow hasn't reached pre-pandemic levels despite 150+ projects under construction. Infrastructure development: new international airport, hospitals in Kamala/Bang Tao/Town, roads, parks, malls. Phuket - world's #1 island by tourist arrivals (2023-2024, surpassing Bali). "Supply creates demand" mechanism: examples of Patong/Kata/Karon as most developed and popular beaches. Promising investment areas: Nai Yang (3-4 years), Mai Khao (6-7 years), Rawai/Nai Harn (with quality projects). No oversupply: more hotels closed post-COVID than new ones opened.
- Phuket
Nai Thon and Nai Yang
Nai Thon and Nai Yang provide a perfect example of the harmony of nature and tranquil living in Phuket. Known for their calming charm and natural beauty, these neighbouring beaches attract those seeking privacy away from the bustling tourist spots. Here, you can enjoy crystal clear waters and white sand, making it ideal for a relaxing holiday.