Rental Income in Northern Cyprus!

About the company: https://taplink.cc/housebook.b2b





Webinar on affordable Northern Cyprus investment properties focused on rental income. Regional advantages presented: Forbes ranked the country best for investment in Europe (2021, 2023), free residence permit for families, English law since 1959, #1 for EU beach cleanliness, zero crime rate, 340 sunny days. Developer specializes in workforce supply for major projects and builds quality properties at low prices. Detailed presentation of three projects: urban real estate near City Mall (2+1 from 86,900 pounds / 9.5M rubles, 24-month installments, 45% down payment, long-term rental 750-800 euros/month); Sunrise Platinum project in Çatalköy (completion in one year); boutique Luxuria Salamis project in Yeni Boğaziçi 1 km from sea with golden beach (48 units: studios, 1+1, 2+1, 2+1 lofts, 3+1, delivery December 2028, two-story blocks with gardens and terraces). No competition in local market.