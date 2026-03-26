Housebook Events — Northern Cyprus and Azerbaijan

Azerbaijan and Northern Cyprus: two events for brokers

The Housebook platform has announced two offline events in April — a broker tour in Baku and the first international developers congress in Northern Cyprus. The route is structured sequentially: participants can attend both events within a single trip.





Azerbaijan: April 24–26

The program in Baku is рассчитана for two days: April 24 — check-in and city tour, April 25 — meetings with developers and property viewings. Participants receive complimentary accommodation in an apart-hotel subject to payment of an организационный fee of 5,000 rubles before April 4 and independent purchase of airfare. Apartments on the country’s coastline are available from $60,000 — including in the “Sea Breeze” project.





Congress in the TRNC: April 27 — May 2

The event takes place in Famagusta with the support of the island’s authorities — featuring speeches by the president, prime minister, and the leadership of the developers association. At the property fair, around 340 developers will present exclusive conditions: discounts of up to 30% on apartments and guaranteed ROI for 5 years. Each participant receives a €1,000 certificate for booking or increasing commissions, and the main prize of the draw is a €15,000 certificate to cover the down payment.





TRNC market overview

The price per square meter is $1,800–2,200, with an entry threshold of a 35% down payment. The region offers free residence permits for the whole family, free school education, and medical assistance. Rental demand is high: the daily rate for 1+1 apartments is €120–130, while hotels charge €180–250. Agent commissions in the local market reach 15%.





Participation formats and pricing

Participation fees for the Global Congress in the TRNC until April 1, 2026:





Standard ticket — 10,000 RUB

— Access to all forum sessions on 28.04

— Coffee break throughout the day

— Gala dinner





Comfort ticket — 15,000 RUB

— Access to all forum sessions on 28.04

— Coffee break throughout the day

— Tour of new developments and developers





Business ticket — 20,000 RUB

— Access to all forum sessions on 28.04

— Coffee break throughout the day

— Tour of new developments and developers

— Forum gala party





VIP ticket — 30,000 RUB

— Access to all forum sessions on 28.04

— Coffee break throughout the day

— Tour of new developments and developers

— Seating area — front rows

— Forum gala party

— VIP lunch with speakers

— VIP breakfast





Platinum ticket — 50,000 RUB

— Access to all forum sessions on 28.04

— Coffee break throughout the day

— Tour of new developments and developers

— Dedicated seating area

— Forum gala party

— VIP lunch with speakers

— VIP breakfast

— Dinner with entertainment program and participation of investors, developers, and the management of Housebook and Samolet+





A 50% discount applies to all categories until April 4, and for “Standard” and “Comfort” tickets — a 1+1 promotion. For corporate groups of 5 people — a 10% discount, from 10 people — 15%.





Participant support

Throughout April, Housebook conducts weekly training webinars: on Mondays — sessions on legislation, residence permits, and banking matters; on Thursdays — briefings from developers with presentations of current projects. Travel managers assist with accommodation selection, flights, and transfers on an individual basis. All events are held in Russian, with translation available for international participants.