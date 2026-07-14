How to Invest Profitably and Generate Income in Georgia

Georgia has firmly established itself as a country favorable for real estate investment. The reasons go beyond the warm climate and ancient culture — the fundamentals are entirely pragmatic. The country ranks first in Europe for personal safety, leads the region in low corruption levels, and is among the six most business-friendly nations in the world. For property buyers, this translates into transparent rules and predictable transactions.





Economic Fundamentals

Foreign nationals can purchase apartments in Georgia without a residency permit, acquiring full ownership rights — identical to those of local residents. This sets the Georgian market apart from many other destinations where foreigners are limited to long-term leasehold arrangements or restricted forms of ownership.

Rental yields average from 8% per annum and can reach 12% — figures that significantly outperform most European markets. The entry threshold remains low: the minimum down payment is just 5% of the property value, with the remainder payable through an interest-free developer installment plan.

The market is demonstrating steady capital appreciation. Properties purchased four to six years ago at around $800 per square metre are now reselling at $1,500 and above. An additional incentive is the investor visa program: a minimum investment of $150,000 qualifies the investor to apply for one.





The Resort Capital and the "Quarter" Concept

A significant share of new projects is concentrated in Batumi — a resort city on the Black Sea coast. Developers here are increasingly moving away from standalone buildings in favour of full-scale residential quarter concepts: architectural complexes with their own infrastructure, including pools, gyms, tennis courts, spa areas, and restaurants. The idea is for buyers to acquire not just square metres, but a lifestyle comparable in service level to a five-star hotel.





Three product types are available on the market:

hotel rooms managed by international operators;

managed by international operators; fully fitted turnkey apartments that can subsequently be placed under professional management;

that can subsequently be placed under professional management; shell-finish apartments intended for personal use or self-managed rental.





Property management is handled by both local companies and international hotel brands — among the partners of one of the region's largest developers are the Spanish chains Barceló and Occidental, as well as the American brand Wyndham. For these operators, the Batumi and Tbilisi projects represent their first entry into the Georgian market, secured through exclusive agreements with the developer.





How Pricing and Returns Are Structured

The price per square metre for Batumi apartments starts from $2,100 and increases with floor level — up to $2,600 on the upper floors. Hotel rooms under an international brand management are priced slightly higher — from $2,750 per square metre — but the buyer of such a room automatically becomes a partner of the hotel operator: the property functions as part of the hotel for ten years, after which the owner may choose to extend the arrangement or dispose of the asset as they see fit.

The income distribution structure depends on the product type. For apartments, the split is 60/40 in favour of the owner, while hotel room owners receive 80% of income, with 20% going to the management company. The hotel format also includes a minimum guaranteed return — typically 5–6% per annum — though actual yields generally exceed this, reaching up to 10%. Payouts to the owner are made annually, starting from the first year of managed operation.





Tbilisi: A Spanish Quarter Near the Old City

A project in the capital deserves particular attention — Elt Group's Spanish quarter, occupying one hectare near Tbilisi's historic centre. The location is notable because strict height restrictions apply within the Old City boundaries, making fully serviced complexes of this kind exceptionally rare in the area.

The complex consists of two buildings: one offers shell-finish apartments for sale, while the other houses hotel rooms under the Barceló brand (up to the eleventh floor) and turnkey apartments (from the twelfth floor upward). Hotel room prices start from $3,000 per square metre with a guaranteed yield of 6% per annum; apartments start from $2,300, rising to $2,600 with floor level. The complex features two pools, a sauna, a jacuzzi, a gym, and a massage room: hotel room owners enjoy free access to all facilities, while apartment owners receive a 50% discount.





Purchase and Installment Terms

Completed properties are typically sold without installment plans — buyers have access to mortgages from 5% per annum. In projects under construction, developer interest-free installment plans are available, with terms ranging from 23 to 32 months depending on the project and its stage of completion. Once 30% of the total value has been paid, the buyer may register ownership in the state registry and, if desired, convert the remaining balance into a bank loan at the final stage of construction.

Payments are most commonly made in cryptocurrency — currently the most popular method for cross-border transactions — as well as via SWIFT bank transfers. Payment schedules are tailored individually: some buyers make payments quarterly or bi-annually, while others prefer to pay for a year's reservation upfront.

As for ongoing costs, the service charge is calculated at approximately $1.10 per square metre but is capped at $45 per month regardless of apartment size. This covers security, CCTV, elevator operation, common area cleaning, and reception services. Utility bills — gas, electricity, and internet — are metered and typically do not exceed $70 per month on average, making property ownership in Georgia notably more affordable than in many other countries.





Conclusion

The combination of simplified property access for foreigners, a low entry threshold, rising capital values, and the presence of international hotel operators makes the Georgian real estate market one of the most attractive destinations for the average private investor. What sets local developers apart from many international counterparts is their full-cycle approach: from design and construction through to ongoing property management and rental income generation — reducing buyer risk at every stage of the transaction.