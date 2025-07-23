Catalog
Date: 23.07.2025
from 23.07.2025 13:26 to 30.07.2025 21:00

Fully furnished as a gift

Only until July 31 2025, the developer Pantheon Properties is giving away full furnishings when purchasing apartments in the projects:

• One RAK Central

• VOXA


Hurry up to take advantage of the chance to purchase real estate in one of the most sought-after areas of Dubai with competitive prices together with Housebook.


For details of the promotion, contact Housebook managers in WhatsApp

at this link 👈🏻


  1. Pantheon Properties

    A reliable developer that delivers projects ahead of schedule. The company is committed to transforming neighborhoods by creating luxurious yet affordable residences. Synonymous with innovative development in the UAE.

  1. One RAK Central by Pantheon
    69, Sheikh Mohamed Bin Salem Road, Al Hamra Village, Sector 6, Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
    Object typeResidential
    Completion dateQ4 2027
    DeveloperPantheon Properties
    Total areafrom 32 m² to 83 m²
    Down payment20%
    from 197 356 $from 4 884 $/m²
