UAE
EN
AED
+971 43 102302
Catalog
About service
Home - Residential complexes - The Autograph X Series

The Autograph X Series

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Jumeirah Village Circle, District JVC 10, 19 Street, 1/2
Bus stop
  1. Project Render
Item 1 of 5
Project Render
DeveloperGreen Properties Development
Total areafrom 236 m² to 242 m²
Bedrooms3
Start price3 750 819 AED
from 3 750 819 AED
from 15 439 AED/m²
+971 43 102302

Payment plan *

Down Payment
35%1 312 787 AED
Registration of the contract
4%150033 AED
Handover
65%2 438 032 AED
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About the project

Number of buildings4
Completion dateQ1 2024
Sales launchQ4 2023
Number of floors3
HydrophoreYes
Type of objectVilla
Interior finishDecorated, Built-in Kitchen
Pricefrom 3 750 819 AED
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Inner infrastructure

Parking
  • Numbers of parking lots
For children
  • High school
Territory
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
  • Barbeque area
Additionally
  • Shops
  • Restaurant / cafe
  • Conference room

Transport accessibility

Public transport290 m
High school210 m
Shop350 m
Medical center6 km

About project

A new project in the heart of Dubai, in one of the most popular family communities, JVC. Enjoy a relaxed way of life, unwind with friends, and discover modern, international-level amenities. You have a luxurious collection of 3-bedroom townhouses to choose from, overlooking lush park landscapes. Inspiring architecture and luxurious finishes create an atmosphere for an elevated lifestyle.

Special attention is given to landscaping, allowing residents and their guests to enjoy picnics, walks, and outdoor relaxation. JSS International School is within walking distance, and a bit further, you'll find Aster Pharmacy 205, Bazaar Gourmet supermarkets, and VIVA Supermarket - JVC. The main attractions of Dubai, including Burj Khalifa, Dubai Opera, and Dubai Mall, are a 15-20 minute drive away. Within 15 minutes, you can reach the famous areas of Dubai Marina, Dubai Harbour, and Palm Jumeirah. Transport accessibility The residential complex is conveniently located 7 minutes from Sheikh Zayed Road, allowing quick access to any part of the city. Dubai International Airport is a 15-minute drive from home. Iconic architecture of Dubai The architectural project features a glass facade with innovative technology. The 7,4-meter high double ceiling makes the surrounding living space truly unique. Reliable developer Green Group is a company that has been developing and constructing residential and commercial real estate in the UAE since 2013. The developer creates projects that pay special attention to modern technologies and eco-systems.

For sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
3 bedrooms
236 - 242
3 750 819 - 3 750 819
15 439 - 15 858

Infrastructure

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Jumeirah Village Circle, District JVC 10, 19 Street, 1/2