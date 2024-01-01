The Autograph X Series

Special attention is given to landscaping, allowing residents and their guests to enjoy picnics, walks, and outdoor relaxation. JSS International School is within walking distance, and a bit further, you'll find Aster Pharmacy 205, Bazaar Gourmet supermarkets, and VIVA Supermarket - JVC. The main attractions of Dubai, including Burj Khalifa, Dubai Opera, and Dubai Mall, are a 15-20 minute drive away. Within 15 minutes, you can reach the famous areas of Dubai Marina, Dubai Harbour, and Palm Jumeirah. Transport accessibility The residential complex is conveniently located 7 minutes from Sheikh Zayed Road, allowing quick access to any part of the city. Dubai International Airport is a 15-minute drive from home. Iconic architecture of Dubai The architectural project features a glass facade with innovative technology. The 7,4-meter high double ceiling makes the surrounding living space truly unique. Reliable developer Green Group is a company that has been developing and constructing residential and commercial real estate in the UAE since 2013. The developer creates projects that pay special attention to modern technologies and eco-systems.

