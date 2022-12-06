Skyline of Arjan

The premises are equipped with all the amenities for living and leisure: an open lounge area, a business center, a golf simulator, a cinema, a daycare, and a playground, indoor and outdoor fitness facilities, a spa salon, pools, and a restaurant courtyard. On the first level, there is a shopping gallery with an area of 11 150 m². Within a 10-minute drive, you can find Top In Town, Grandiose, and VIVA Supermarkets, Australian International School and Nord Anglia International School, Spice Vibes and Nahash restaurants, as well as medical centers like Mediclinic Parkview Hospital and Genesis Healthcare Centre. Transport accessibility The complex provides easy access to Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, allowing for quick access to Dubai's main locations. You can reach Dubai International Airport and Al Maktoum International Airport within 30 minutes. Surrounded by nature Within a 5-minute drive, you'll find the famous Miracle Garden and Butterfly Garden. In just 20 minutes, you can reach Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary, a unique natural attraction inhabited by pink flamingos. Reliable developer AQUA Properties is the leading developer that has been actively developing since 2005. The company has firmly established itself in the market as an innovative and reliable developer with a dynamic strategic approach.

