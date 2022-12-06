UAE
Skyline of Arjan

2, 27A Street, Al Barsha South 3, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Bus stop
  1. Project Render
Project Render
DeveloperAqua Properties
Total areafrom 44 m² to 206 m²
Bedroomsfrom 1 to 3
Start price723 888 AED
Payment plan *

Down Payment
10%72 389 AED
Registration of the contract
4%28956 AED
Before the completion date
55%398 138 AED
Post-Handover
35%253 361 AED
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About the project

Number of buildings1
Completion dateQ4 2026
HydrophoreYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesPlanning

Inner infrastructure

For children
  • Playground
  • High school
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
  • Fitness center
Territory
  • Recreation area
Additionally
  • Shops
  • Restaurant / cafe
  • Conference room
  • Cinema

Transport accessibility

Public transport600 m
High school1 km
Shop350 m
Medical center1 km

About project

A new project in the young Arjan district, near green parks and lush gardens. Surrounded by iconic landmarks, this residential complex offers residents an exceptional urban living experience. The complex features studios and apartments with 1-3 bedrooms. Large windows allow ample natural light into the apartments, visually expanding the space.

The premises are equipped with all the amenities for living and leisure: an open lounge area, a business center, a golf simulator, a cinema, a daycare, and a playground, indoor and outdoor fitness facilities, a spa salon, pools, and a restaurant courtyard. On the first level, there is a shopping gallery with an area of 11 150 m². Within a 10-minute drive, you can find Top In Town, Grandiose, and VIVA Supermarkets, Australian International School and Nord Anglia International School, Spice Vibes and Nahash restaurants, as well as medical centers like Mediclinic Parkview Hospital and Genesis Healthcare Centre. Transport accessibility The complex provides easy access to Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, allowing for quick access to Dubai's main locations. You can reach Dubai International Airport and Al Maktoum International Airport within 30 minutes. Surrounded by nature Within a 5-minute drive, you'll find the famous Miracle Garden and Butterfly Garden. In just 20 minutes, you can reach Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary, a unique natural attraction inhabited by pink flamingos. Reliable developer AQUA Properties is the leading developer that has been actively developing since 2005. The company has firmly established itself in the market as an innovative and reliable developer with a dynamic strategic approach.

For sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
Studios
44 - 50
723 888 - 800 888
4 309 - 4 475
1 bedroom
62 - 79
942 888 - 1 162 888
3 996 - 4 114
3 bedrooms
206 - 206
2 340 888 - 2 340 888
3 102 - 3 102

Infrastructure

